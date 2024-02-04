Simone Combi and Nicholas Combi, who were the two boys who lost their lives in the tragic road accident

New details have emerged on the road accident that occurred in Civate, in the province of Lecco, where two boys they lost their lives. The 21-year-old and 22-year-old were called Simone Combi and Nicholas Combi.

Some motorists, witnesses of the dramatic scene, raised the alarm to the rescuers, who promptly intervened on the scene. Unfortunately the health workers, who arrived together with the Fire Brigade and the police, were unable to do anything to save the two boys. For Simone Combi and Nicholas Combi it was already too late. A third boy was instead rescued and transported to hospital. Currently it is hospitalized in serious condition.

The dynamics of the road accident

The dynamics of the road accident are still being examined by the authorities, but it would appear that the three young people have lost control of the vehicle near a curve at the exit of State Road 36, which then overturned. A fatal impact for the two victims, stuck between the sheets of metal.

The third friend was thrown out of the cockpit and is now fighting for his life. The police are trying to understand what caused the driver to lose control of the car. The only certainty is that there are no other cars involved.

Two communities mourning the disappearance of the two boys

Two communities mourn the loss of young people. Simone Combi he lived in the municipality of Cassina Valsassina, while Nicholas Combi lived in May. Everyone knows the families of the 21-year-old and the 22-year-old and in these hours they are holding onto their pain. And everyone is praying for the third boy to recover and return home.

Numerous messages have been shared on social media in recent hours, published by all those who knew them and who wanted to say goodbye one last time with heartbreaking words. Among these, also that of Lecco footballwho wanted to share the pain of his family: