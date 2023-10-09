Their names were Iryna Pashchenko, Yulia Nemova and Lyubov Shishkareva. They were three friends, three colleagues, who were among the victims of the bus accident in Mestre

They were three work colleagues, but also three friends. They lost their lives together on that bus that crashed Mestre from an overpass, in an accident that caused the death of many passengers, all foreigners. The only Italian victim is the driver of the vehicle. Iryna Pashchenko, Yulia Nemova and Lyubov Shishkareva they lost their lives together, after a day of leisure in Venice.

The three friends were on a pleasure trip to Venice. They are three of the 21 people who lost their lives on that overpass that leads from Mestre to Venice. They were returning from a nice trip, a carefree day.

Iryna Pashchenko, Yulia Nemova and Lyubov Shishkareva were 30 years old and all from Ukraine. Six more people from the land tormented by conflict with Russia they were with them on that bus. Everyone on holiday, everyone carefree.

Iryna Pashchenko she was a young 30-year-old girl originally from Slovyansk, in the Donetsk region. She had a degree from the National Technical University. For six years you had been working at the Siversko-Donetsk Basin Water Resources Administration: you were the head of the water supply department and the water cadastre.

He had left the Donetsk region, remaining in Ukraine, after the start of the conflict. He worked remotely. He loved travelling, playing sports with his Samoyed dog and doing yoga.

Iryna Pashchenko, Yulia Nemova, Lyubov Shishkareva. Three lives broken on the bus in Mestre

Iryna was on board the vehicle together with her friends and colleagues. They had decided to take a nice trip together and Iryna and Yulia Nemova had met at university and had worked together for some time. They knew each other very well.

All three traveled a lot. They loved being together and discovering the beauties that our world offers. That trip was supposed to be a moment of leisure to finally be together. Instead, for them and 18 other people it ended in tragedy. Many people mourn loved ones.