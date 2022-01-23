The Hannessen family looks forward to Friday all week. Then they go out with the camper. But Mark, Ingrid and their three sons wanted more. More frequently. Actually permanently. And so in a few months they will be closing the front door of their house in Nijkerk behind them for the last time, out into the wide world. ‘Home is no longer a building for us, but the place where we are together’.

