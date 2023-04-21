His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, today at Al Mushrif Palace, His Highness the Crown Princes, deputy rulers, sheikhs, citizens and guests, congratulating them on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Their Highnesses received His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler. Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, And a number of sheikhs and senior officials in the state, both civilians and military.

Their Highnesses raised their warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, praying to the Almighty to perpetuate His Highness with good health and happiness and keep him as an asset to the homeland and a leader in the path of his blessed glory and elevation. They also congratulated his brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union and Rulers of the Emirates.

Everyone exchanged congratulations and wishes on this occasion, asking God Almighty to preserve the Emirates of goodness and perpetuate its security, prosperity and prosperity under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his brothers, Their Highnesses the rulers of the Emirates.

At the reception were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Council Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and a number of sheikhs.