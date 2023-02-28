This is the first transplant in Italy from a living donor
Fortunately is fine, he was discharged and Mario can already go home, as they called the little boy who is the protagonist of a beautiful story (Mario, like Super Mario Bros, his favorite video game). The 5-year-old boy gets a lung from his dad, after having also received a bone marrow transplant from the parent. This is the first lung transplant in Italy from a living donor.
After a month of hospitalization at the Pope John XXIII hospital in Bergamo, the child has returned home. On January 17, the 5-year-old boy received a lung from his father. The first case in Italy of lung transplantation from a living donor.
First the father was discharged, Ánduel, a 34-year-old man originally from Albania. Then it was the turn of the 5-year-old son: the whole family, also made up of his 35-year-old wife Ornéla, got back together.
The mother and the child had arrived in Italy in 2018. A short time later the father also joined them. However, the following year, the child began to have health problems. Doctors diagnosed him with a severe form of thalassemia.
On June 11, 2021, the little one needed a marrow transplant. Dad managed to give it to him. But the situation quickly worsened, as his little body rejected the transplanted cells, causing lung damage. An urgent transplant was needed.
His father once again gave him a hope of life, in what is the first living donor lung transplant.
Michael Colledandirector of the Department of Organ Failure and Transplantation and General Surgery Unit 3, explained:
Transplanting the lower lobe of his father’s right lung instead of his right lung would have been enough to save his life with an organ that would never be rejected. Another advantage compared to the donation from the deceased is represented by the time factor, with the possibility of planning the intervention in a few weeks rather than waiting for the call from the waiting list.
