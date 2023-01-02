Tremendous frontal in the province of Verona a few hours before New Year’s Eve: for Michele Campolongo, a 47-year-old local, there was nothing they could do

He was called Michael Campolongo the man who on 31 December, just before the stroke of the new year, lost his life in a terrible collision between his car and another coming from the opposite direction. The episode took place around 18:00 in via Belfiore in Casaleone, in the province of Verona. The victim was only 47 years old.

A holiday period Christmas and for the new year which, as unfortunately every time, turned out to be tragic regarding road accidents and people who have lost their lives on Italian roads.

A few days before Christmas, for example, two policemen had lost their lives in two different accidents, which occurred respectively in Villaricca in the province of Naples and in Gallicano, in Lazio. Their names were Ciro Calcagno and Marco Mastrantonioand were 34 and 56 years old, respectively.

Shortly before celebrating New Year’s Eve, however, a young man of only 25 died following the collision between his car and two other vehicles, which took place in Romentino, in Piedmont. His name was Leonardo Politics.

All time just before celebrating New Year’s Eveprecisely on December 31, around 18:00, Michele Campolongo also met his sad end.

The car he was traveling in and which he was driving himself collided frontally collided with another car, and then went off the road.

Nothing to do for Michele Campolongo

The accident occurred in via Belfiore a Casaleone, a small town in the province of Verona. The 118 doctors, the agents of the Traffic Police and the Legnago Fire Brigade immediately intervened on the spot.

The latter had to work for a long time, also using shears and hydraulic spreaders, for extract the bodies of the three people were involved in the accident.

For Michael, 47 year old resident in Cerea, unfortunately there was nothing to be done. His death occurred almost instantly.

A 20 year old boy, who was in the car with Campolongo, was transferred to the Borgo Trento hospital in Verona. A girl who instead was traveling in the other car, was taken to the Legnago hospital. Fortunately, none of them would be in danger of life.

The prosecutor has opened an investigation into the accident and the Police closed the road to traffic for several hours, so as to carry out all the necessary findings. It appears that one of the two cars has crossed into the opposite lane.