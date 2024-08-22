On Tuesday, the army announced the recovery of the bodies of 5 hostages who had been previously announced to have been killed in the past months, in addition to the body of a person whose death was announced on the same day.

An army spokesman told AFP that tests had been conducted and “bullet wounds were found on the bodies of the six hostages” recovered from a site raided by Israeli forces in the Khan Yunis area of ​​the southern Gaza Strip.

“The investigation into the circumstances of their deaths is ongoing,” the spokesman added.

The army spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said on Tuesday evening that the hostages “were killed while (Israeli) forces were carrying out operations in Khan Yunis.”

He added that “an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the hostages’ deaths,” and that the results will be presented “to the families and to the public.”

The recovery of the hostages’ bodies came as they were trying to US Egypt and Qatar mediate a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that includes the entry of humanitarian aid, the return of Israeli detainees in the Gaza Strip, and a prisoner exchange.

Hamas took 251 people hostage in the October 7 attack, 105 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 who the military says have been killed.