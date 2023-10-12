Thefts in jewelery shops in Viterbo and in three other cities: two arrests

There Viterbo State Police arrested a 47-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both South Americans and homeless and with police records, held responsible, in collaboration with a third accomplice, for four thefts in as many jewelery shops located in the cities of Viterbo, Milan, Florence and Siena. The investigation, by the Flying Squad of the Viterbo Police Headquarters, with the collaboration of the counterpart Roman officebegan immediately after the first robbery carried out by the gang against a well-known jewelery shop in the center of Viterbo at the end of last April.

In particular, the three South Americans, operating with precise complicity, distracted the shop assistant and stole a ring worth around 17 thousand euros. The operators of the Provincial Scientific Police Office of Viterbo managed to identify a fingerprint in the showcase where the precious artefact was located which, together with the analysis of the images recorded by the cameras of the video surveillance system inside the jewelery shop and of the city system, allowed to obtain the profile of one of the two women under investigation. There herself was recognized by the shop assistant as the perpetrator of the theft suffered a few hours earlier. Subsequently, the Flying Squad officers also managed to identify the accomplicesthe man and the other woman, as well as the car with which they had arrived in Viterbo.

The vehicle, rented with false documents, had in the meantime been returned but, through the insurance company’s anti-theft GPS track, the agents reconstructed the gang’s movements carried out the following May, noting that in the cities of Milan and Florence, right where the vehicle had stopped, two thefts similar to those in Viterbo had been committed on the same day. In fact, two other rings from as many jewelery shops had been removed for a total value of 33 thousand euros. Even in these cases, photo albums were submitted to the victims who recognized the criminals. Finally, having discovered a new rented car used for a short period by the gang, the investigators managed to reconstruct a fourth theft, carried out in Chiusi Scalo (SI) last June, in which two other rings were removed for a total of 7 thousand euros .

At this point the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Viterbo, which coordinates the investigations, requested the precautionary measure in prison and, once the order was issued, the search began for the three South Americans, all homeless and with the demonstrated ability to move continuously throughout the entire national territory. Thanks to information-investigative activities, the homes of the man and one of the two women were identified between Rome and the province, both of whom were arrested and sent to the Regina Coeli and Rebibbia prisons. The search for the third accomplice, also the recipient of the measure, is underway. The suspects were arrested during the preliminary investigation phase, without prejudice to the principle of the presumption of innocence.

