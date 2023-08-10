Rapallo – Double intervention by the carabinieri, in Rapallo and Sestri Levanteagainst the theft phenomenon. In Rapallo, the military reported, in a state of freedom, two 32-year-old Romanian citizens and a 30-year-old woman for theft with dexterity. All of them already known to the police forces, they approached a 70-year-old woman and, after having distracted with a gimmick, they slipped from her wrist a Rolex Submarine model with a commercial value of more than five thousand euros. The three then fled, but, also thanks to the city’s video surveillance system, the military managed to identify and report them.

In Avenue of Remembrance in Sestri Levante, on the other hand, last July, a robbery was carried out. The carabinieri, following a lawsuit filed by a 19-year-old boy, identified and reported another teenager in a state of freedom. He is an eighteen-year-old boy and he snatched a gold necklace from the other boy’s neck and then disappeared along the streets of the historic center of Sestre. The stolen property was recovered and returned to its rightful owner.