Ras Al Khaimah Police revealed the most prominent security phenomena that occur during the summer, as a result of the vacancy of some residences, due to the travel of its residents, which leads to the occurrence of crimes of theft of villas and cars, and an increase in crimes in the summer.

The head of the Organized Crime Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major Abdel Nasser Al Shirawi, said that thefts of homes and residential villas are the most prominent crimes of the summer, and this is because residents do not take preventive measures before traveling outside the country, pointing out that if a person wants to travel, he must take some preventive measures, including installing Cameras, as a permanent electronic guard and a deterrent to thieves, and the need to put gold and money in banks as a deposit, and not leave them in homes.

Al-Shirawi added to the Watchful Eye program, which is presented by the Ras Al Khaimah Police through its social media platforms, that residents should not leave the house lights in a state of closure, because if the thief finds houses that have not been lit for a long time, he is thinking of stealing them, so the owner of the place must Coordinating with a member of his family to turn on the lighting in the house or installing a timed lighting that works automatically, which prevents theft.

He added that one of the thefts that occupies the second place in the summer is theft of estates, where electronic mechanisms and generators are stolen, and the Ras Al Khaimah police monitored the drowning of children in the summer, due to swimming pools in homes or while going to the sea, calling on parents to monitor children while swimming, and to close Swimming pool doors in homes to protect children from drowning.

Al-Shirawi mentioned that quarrels increase in the summer, due to the gathering of young people in commercial centers, as a result of leisure and school vacations, adding that among the phenomena in the summer are bicycle and motorcycle accidents, which increase their use during the summer vacations.

He pointed out that one of the most widespread reports in the summer is children driving their parents’ vehicles without a license, as children take advantage of parents’ sleep or their travel outside the country, and drive vehicles in violation of the law, which puts them at risk, and the entry of children at noon to their parents’ vehicles constitutes the most prominent summer risks for children. Because if the child closes the doors of the vehicle, he will not be able to open them, which may lead to suffocation inside.