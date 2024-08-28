Theft | Weapons were stolen from the Kuhmoinen weapons museum again – the suspects were caught

Thefts|This is the third time this summer that the museum has been the target of a burglary or an attempted burglary.

Bumpy Weapons were stolen from the weapons and military museum again, the Inner Finland Police Department informs.

The police received a report about it on Wednesday after 2 p.m. After several patrols went to investigate the matter, it became clear that the museum had been broken into and weapons had been stolen.

After the incident, the police arrested two people on suspicion of the crime. They were caught in a car on the road between Kangasala and Kuhmoinen. Weapons stolen from the museum were found in the car.

The preliminary investigation into the case is only in the initial stages, the police say.

At issue is the third time this summer that the Kuhmoinen Arms and Armory Museum has been the target of a burglary or an attempted burglary.

3.–4. between July and the museum 34 working handguns were stolen from the exhibition. The same week on July 5th another attempt was made to break into the museumbut then the author could not enter the museum. It is suspected to have been the same party as in the first break-in.

Five suspects are involved in the cases, three of whom have been arrested. The police have found only three guns, so 31 guns are still missing. The police suspect that weapons have been transferred to Southern Finland.

The police release does not say whether Wednesday’s gun theft is related to the July incidents.