Theft | Thieves tore the ATM off the wall with a bucket loader

Based on the investigation, the perpetrators were two men dressed in dark clothes. The police are asking for eyewitness accounts of them.

Kärkölä the ATM was torn out of the wall of the building with a bucket loader at three o’clock in the morning, informs the Häme police department.

The police investigation revealed that the perpetrators were two men dressed in dark clothes. The men stole the machine and the money it may have contained. Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Markku Vornanen does not take a position at this stage of the investigation on how big the sum is.

The incident is being investigated as aggravated theft. Vornanen points out that in the case of aggravated theft, the value of the stolen property starts at 15,000 euros.

“In this case, it is indeed a much larger amount.”

The police investigation has also revealed that the bucket loader was stolen from a construction site in the community before the crime.

ATM was taken from the wall of the shopping center in the center of Kärkölä – more precisely, from the wall of the commercial property owned by Kärkölä Osuuspanki, says the manager of Kärkölä Osuuspanki Mikael Hanhilahti. The machine was owned by Automatia.

There were several calls to the emergency center about the theft of an automatic car at night. The announcements concerned especially loud noise.

“If you imagine that a solid wall made of glass and metal is broken into a thousand pieces with a loader, it will certainly cause a lot of noise in a reasonably quiet village center,” says Vornanen, the head of the investigation.

Of course, there was a lot of damage to the wall, Hanhilahti says.

“However, the banking hall was not visited and the customers’ money is safe.”

A yellow bucket loader left the scene with its automatic bucket towards the train station. Apparently, the men abandoned the loader near Koukunti and continued to escape in another vehicle. Presumably, the escape route has passed through Koukunti.

Auto thefts happen from time to time. For example, in October in Mäntsälä, two men stole an ATM at night. With the help of a loader, the men tore the machine off the wall and lifted it aboard. According to Vornanen, there are “undoubtedly similar features” in the way of doing it, but he does not take a position on it, it is possibly the same two perpetrators.

The damage to the bank’s wall had been repaired in the afternoon.

To hell with the police are asking for eyewitness observations from the Kärkölä city center area. In addition, the police are interested in night traffic in Koukuntie after three o’clock. The police are interested in, among other things, observations about the perpetrators and the make, color and model of the getaway car.

Observations are requested to be reported by e-mail to the address [email protected]