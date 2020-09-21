Theft Thieves took a forgotten bag in front of a restaurant in Hämeentie and used a payment card 18 times

The stolen payment card had been used 18 times a day.

Two the man was arrested on Sunday in Vallila on suspicion of theft and payment fraud.

The men had bought cigarettes from the kiosk. A moment later, the kiosk salesman was called by a person who said his stolen card had just been used at the kiosk.

The theft had probably taken place the night between Saturday and Sunday. The victim of the theft said that he had forgotten his bag with his wallet and other property in front of the restaurant on Hämeentie.

Police reached both men and arrested them on suspicion of theft and payment fraud.

Another suspect was in possession of a stolen wallet with two of the plaintiff’s payment cards.

The seized payment card of the plaintiff had been used eighteen times on Sunday for a total of more than 300 euros.