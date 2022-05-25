Theft “They were arrogant”, says a company that fell victim to diesel thieves – High prices led to fuel theft

The amounts of fuel stolen range from tens to even thousands of liters. According to police inspector Tuomas Pöyhönen, the biggest cases seem to be well planned.

Fuel theft have increased throughout Finland during the spring. Police estimate that the phenomenon is due to rising fuel prices, which have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine that began at the end of February.

Thefts began to increase in early March, says a police inspector Tuomas Pöyhönen About the Police Board.

“The reason for kidnapping crimes is usually that the product is valuable. At some point, there will be a painful border to decide to start stealing and a dark market will emerge for the product. ”

Fuel is stolen from large work machines and tanks on construction sites, as well as from underground tanks at service and refrigeration stations. Vehicles such as trucks and even cars are also targeted at theft.

Fuel is introduced into the tank or tank through a drilled hole by draining or sucking or breaking the lock on the tank or tank filling opening. Fuel has also been sucked from the underground tanks of service stations through a hose.

Fuel thefts now occur weekly, Pöyhönen says.

One Kestopelti, a company that manufactures roof dampers in Joensuu, is one of the companies that has been the subject of theft. In April, a total of hundreds of liters of diesel and an estimated tens of liters of Adblue, which was in short supply in the spring, were stolen from trucks in the company’s yard.

The theft took place in the middle of a clear day over the weekend when no one was present.

“We were just at the Build and Live fair in Kuopio when our employee called to notice that the caps on the truck tanks are in the country. He immediately guessed what it was all about, ”says the company’s production and site manager Mikko Kekäläinen.

The thieves got into the company yard because the area was not completely fenced due to the expansion work.

“People move around the industrial area even on weekends, so the thieves didn’t get much attention,” Kekäläinen thinks.

Trucks, from which diesel was stolen, were in the supervised canopy of the property. Surveillance camera tapes revealed how thieves would suck the tanks empty with a pipe. The theft has been reported and the tapes handed over to the police.

“They were so brazen that the cameras didn’t stop them either. They still left the pipe behind. ”

Kekäläinen says that the thefts have happened before. Over the years, Voros has taken away tools, car tires and once even an entire crane truck. However, fuels have not been stolen before.

“ “The theft caused a tremendous amount of extra effort and direct loss of money.”

Now the company has again blocked access to its yard. If trucks are left outside the fenced yard, they will be driven so close together that the tanks will not be accessible.

“It’s not worth being on your toes here because of thieves, but we could have prevented that too by being better prepared. It is easy to be lulled into believing that there are no thefts, but they do happen all the time. ”

Kekäläinen considers locking tanks to be an ineffective solution, because thieves can come up with a way if they want to.

“The theft caused a tremendous amount of extra effort and direct loss of money. The damage would have been even greater if the thieves had drilled a hole in the side of the tank. ”

Joensuu the incident is one of many spring fuel thefts. For example, in mid-May, the Southeast Finland Police Department reported caseswhere the perpetrators have broken the locks of the fuel tanks or drilled holes in the tanks and sucked or drained fuel into their own tanks.

On Friday, May 20, Häme Police Department told of the burglaryin which the perpetrators had stolen fuel tax cards from heavy goods vehicles and refueled them in large quantities, possibly in separate tanks.

At the beginning of May in Päijät-Häme’s Kärkölä the police patrol caught the triowho had stolen hundreds of liters of fuel from a cold station in their own tanks for a trailer.

Police in southwestern Finland investigated at the end of April a series of theftswhere a total of thousands of liters of diesel had been stolen from cars of transport companies located in the Turku region.

Mikko Kekäläinen (right) and Markus Halonen examined the traces of fuel theft.

Police Inspector According to Pöyhönen, all kinds of fuels, from petrol to diesel and fuel oil, are suitable for thieves. The amounts of fuel stolen range from tens to even thousands of liters. Larger cases seem to be well planned, Pöyhönen says.

“To steal a hundred or a thousand liters, you already need quite a tank and a vehicle. Bigger gigs have planned and known what to do. There is no way to steal petrol from there to the lawnmower. ”

The stolen fuel ends up either for sale or for personal use, for example in vehicles, machinery or house heating. According to Pöyhönen, it can be difficult to monitor the black market for fuels.

“Tori.fi sells less fuel. Cases would easily come to light if trade were conducted openly. Then doubts arose as to where the product was obtained. ”

Police need detections of fuel thefts and urge companies and other actors to take preventative measures, such as using alarm devices and surveillance cameras, and preventing machines, vehicles and tanks from approaching.