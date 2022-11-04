Theft | The video shows what happens when a woman demands her stolen bike back

“I’m proud that I was able to wake up the fashion of balcony riding,” says Ilkka Pulkkinen, the founder of the patrol that laughs at bike thieves in Oulu.

Of the stolen ones bicycles have accumulated a “moose register” from Oulu Ilkka Pulkkinen for the established volunteer patrol.

Playfully called Bike’s patrol, the group consists of 17 volunteers from Oulu who dedicate their weekends to searching for stolen bikes. The group’s results are so strong that the activity has attracted widespread attention throughout Finland.

“Approximately 800 notifications have come from pillars that have been gigged. We have managed to return a couple of hundred of them to their owners,” says Pulkkinen.

Many members of the group are united by the experience of being a victim of bicycle theft and the desire to help others.

“Just ordinary family men and mothers. Seven bikes had been stolen from one,” describes Pulkkinen.

Oulu has been the scene of bike thefts top city in Finland, and the problem has not eased.

Bike’s patrol investigates a bike warehouse with the police, where stolen bikes were found.

Oulu Bike’s patrolling looks for and finds bikes that have been reported missing in social media groups.

Apart from warehouses, stolen bikes can be found almost anywhere, according to Pulkkinen. Like from the store yard, where Pulkkinen once stole a bike stolen from a girl a couple of weeks earlier. The situation was captured on video, which you can watch at the beginning of the story.

“I called the girl over and she went to demand the bike back from the person who arrived to open her light frame lock. That’s how it happened, that the bike was handed back to its rightful owner,” describes Pulkkinen.

Group also monitor online sales sites where stolen bikes are traded. When the object is found, a fake purchase is made. Both the real owner of the bike and the police are invited to the transaction.

Pulkkinen assures that the patrol does not recover bikes that it is not sure are stolen.

The matter is verified on the basis of a criminal report, a recognizable picture or a frame number. The group has stored the bikes, which have not immediately ended up with their owners, in an interim warehouse, waiting to be picked up. At most, there have been more than a hundred bikes in storage.

You have to be careful about who you give the bikes to.

“Without a certificate, we will not hand over to anyone. Must have warranty certificate or receipt. You also have to think about who owns the bike at that moment. If insurance compensation has been received for the bike, it is owned by the insurance company, in which case the bike is transferred to the police,” says Pulkkinen.

At the police station, the owner of the bike proves the insurance matters with the insurance contract and any payment receipt. According to Pulkkinen, Bike’s patrol usually requires that a criminal complaint has been made about the bike.

“If this is not the case, we will take care of the matter with the insurance company.”

Volunteer work has been time-consuming and colorful. The patrol has two vans at its disposal, but the search work is mainly carried out by bicycle.

Successes help you cope. Even the joy of a child when a stolen bike is found back. Pulkkinen also says that the feedback received from people has been almost exclusively positive.

A girl from Oulu got her bike back, which had been on unknown roads for two years.

Crime Commissioner Markus Kiiskinen The Oulu police understand where the action comes from. Bike theft may sound minor, but for the one from whom the bike was stolen, the case is always big.

“When that 900 euro standard bike is taken from a person, it’s a big deal for them. The police may not be able to respond to it as they should. We are not able to harness researchers around the issue as much as would be necessary.”

The raw starting point in the police is that the more serious the crime, the more effort is put into investigating it.

“Bicycle crime ranks among those mass crimes that have suffered from resource problems,” Kiiskinen says.

Bicycle theft is largely connected to drug crime.

“In that way, it is a bigger problem in society than it sounds. It should be possible to invest more in Oulu and elsewhere,” Kiiskinen says.

In the area of ​​the Oulu police alone, more than one million euros worth of bicycles are stolen each year. So far this year, 1,600 reports of exported bikes have been registered in the region.

The majority are thefts. Assets worth no more than 500 euros are treated as pinching.

Cheaper bikes may not always result in a criminal complaint, but for a bike owner, the loss of even an old bike can be a big deal financially.

The bike thief was caught. Police and Bike’s on patrol.

Kiiskinen has had a long police career and says that the civic activism that has awakened now is unprecedented.

“There have been home security patrols of residential communities in the past. However, this new kind of activity has been confusing from the police’s point of view,” he says.

Kiiskinen thinks that the patrol moves within such limits that it might commit crimes itself.

“They take over bikes they assume are stolen from public places and housing association warehouses. Retrieving bicycles from housing associations’ premises in a private area can rightly cause confusion, even irritation. Despite the good will, going this far is quite risky and the task should be left to the police.”

Kiiskinen admits that a large part of the bikes taken over by the patrol are definitely stolen. However, temporary storage of the wheels makes taking possession of them especially problematic.

Chubby emphasizes that the owner of the bikes is known and they are waiting to be picked up. Bicycles whose ownership is unclear or which belong to an insurance company are reported to the police by the patrol.

During the fall, Pulkkinen’s patrol has a clear picture of which neighborhoods are the most stolen bikes and where the most bikes are found.

The worst “nests”, where bikes have been both taken and found, are Sairaalanrinne, Etulyötty and Toppilansaari in Oulu during the fall, as well as the yards of grocery stores that are open around the clock.

The situation in these areas has clearly improved as a result of the patrol’s activities. According to Pulkkinen, theft has decreased.

“For that, thanks go to all the tipsters who helped us, i.e. those balcony hunters.”