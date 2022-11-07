Theft | The two stuffed almost 1,000 euros worth of cosmetics into their pockets

A woman and a man stole cosmetics from a department store in the center of Lahti on Sunday. The woman had more than 800 euros worth of cosmetics in her pocket.

Woman and a man stole almost 1,000 euros worth of cosmetics on Sunday in a department store in the center of Lahti. The police received a report of shoplifters on Sunday afternoon.

The police in Häme say in their release that a woman in her twenties and a man a few years older had hidden various cosmetic products in their pockets and then left the store.

Security guards caught the duo outside the store.

The woman had various cosmetic products worth more than 800 euros in her pocket. The man had a little more than 100 euros worth of perfume in his pocket.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of theft. The man, on the other hand, is suspected of pinching. The man was sent to jail, because he had a valid search warrant.

The Häme police situation center did not comment to HS, based on which the man was wanted.