Theft | The company ordered to mess up expensive drills and drills with paint – Käsky’s genius was revealed months later

Plumber Rasmus Kekki saw the picture published by the police of the tools suspected of being stolen and immediately recognized his own Makitas. There is a simple insight behind it.

“Justice won for once,” Kekki says with satisfaction.

HS told in January, that a large number of tools suspected of being stolen from Finland were found in Tallinn. The tools were left behind by the authorities in the port, when the Estonian police inspected two vehicles that arrived at the port by ship at the request of the Helsinki police. From the other, mounds of different power tools, such as drills, were revealed.

According to the police, 1,900 tools with an estimated value of around 600,000 euros were found in the car.

HS published a picture of the mound in the news. Bravida’s plumber Kekki recognized his own Makita tools from the picture right away.

“From Bongas’s picture, there’s a drill and drills. They don’t make orange Makitas, so I knew right away that the neon orange painted machines at the top of the pile were mine.”

Proceedings started in January, when Kekki went to the construction site in Helsinki’s Pakila in the morning.

“The construction worker came over and said that there have been thieves again. I went to the container and immediately noticed that the doors had been sawed open and the goods had been taken,” says Kekki.

The theft was done systematically. The doors were cut so that the burglary protection was twisted. The tools had been taken for around 3,000 euros. The thieves took general tools, but the special tools had not worked.

“We were lucky in the accident that our container was the last in line. It seemed that the thieves had eaten their fill from the previous containers.”

He immediately reported the incident to his supervisor, who reported the theft to the police.

“Then the morning was spent waiting for the boys from the cat house.”

For theft is used to on construction sites. Regional manager of Bravida Antti Siipola says via email that thieves have visited practically all construction sites in the capital region where Bravida has contracted during the past year.

For example, in July 2022, thieves took tools for around 30,000 euros. There is no information about the fate of these tools.

In reality, the price tag caused by theft is much higher due to work being stopped. Special tools can have a waiting time of up to weeks. Thefts are reflected in both the construction costs and the contract wages of the employees.

After the theft in July, Bravida instructed its employees to mess up their tools properly.

The idea of ​​painting is to help distinguish one’s own tools on the job site. At the same time, the gimmick reduces the interest of thieves because it reduces the resale value.

Kekki chose the neon orange color by chance.

“We ordered the first thing we could get our hands on, neon orange for myself and neon green for a colleague.”

When the preliminary police investigation revealed that the tools had been stolen from construction sites in southern Finland, the Estonian police returned the tools to Finland. Of those, 1,800 have been linked to specific construction site burglaries.

In April, Kekki was able to pick up his tools from the Pasila police station. Opposite was a room full of stuff, from which many other companies had already gone to get theirs. The tools were well marked, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Mika Alanen. The owner of the part was identified using the serial number.

Kekki and his front man spent a couple of hours looking for things. In the end, Kek’s orange tools were found for around 2,000 euros.

“This restores faith in the system. Crime and punishment, that’s how it should be.”

The police suspect a foreign criminal group in the extensive series of construction site burglaries. A group of 30–40 people is suspected of committing burglaries in Uusimaa from September 2022 to January this year. The suspected crimes were committed in groups of 3–5 people. Charges have been brought against two people for the thefts in January. The three suspects are still missing.