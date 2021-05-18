At the end of January-March 2021, 42 thousand facts of theft from bank accounts of citizens were registered. The number of such crimes over the past year, namely since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, has grown by 30%, follows from the data of the General Prosecutor’s Office, which Izvestia got acquainted with. Residents of Udmurtia, Vologda Oblast and Karelia suffered the most at the hands of such scammers.

Overall, nearly 70% of all scams were committed using information technology (IT), the report notes. Over the past year, their number has increased by a third, and the total number of such crimes has reached 136 thousand. In 17.2 thousand cases, the victims were pensioners, and in 1.7 thousand – minors. Acts in this sector account for one in four reported crimes.

The Central Bank told Izvestia that in order to counter telephone fraud, together with mobile operators, Roskomnadzor and other departments, they are working in the field of regulatory regulation. This is the fight against spoofed numbers, the creation of a system for the exchange of information between banks and mobile operators, the regulator specified.

In the top 50 banks, Izvestia was told that so far the trend towards an increase in the number of attacks has not been observed, in particular, this was reported by Ak Bars Bank and Rosbank. However, the last organization added that they record a change in approaches to social engineering during the pandemic, as well as an increase in the number of phishing sites and fraud on marketplaces.

According to the FinCERT report of the Central Bank, in 2020, attackers stole almost 9.8 billion rubles from the cards of Russians, of which only 1.1 billion rubles were reimbursed to the victims.

