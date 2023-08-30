At least seven people could be charged with stealing Maurizio Cattelan’s solid gold toilet, stolen in September 2019 from Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire (known to be the birthplace of Winston Churchill). There has been a breakthrough in the theft case after police sent a file to the UK Crown Prosecution Service, leading to charges being brought against possible seven suspects believed to be members of the Crown, according to The Sun newspaper. band of thieves. The investigation is being followed by detectives from Thames Valley Police.

Cattelan’s 18-karat gold toilet bowl (“America”, 2016), fully functional, has yet to be recovered after being stolen from an exhibition of the Italian artist’s work at the 18th-century aristocratic mansion. The toilet was reportedly valued at $5 million. Visitors to the exhibition had to reserve time slots to use the toilet, which was installed in the palace bathrooms. The Golden Cabinet had previously been exhibited at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. The half-brother of the Duke of Marlborough, Edward Spencer-Churchill, founder of the Blenheim Art Foundation, had declared to the “Times” that the golden toilet was certainly not “the easiest thing to steal, in the first place because it was fixed to the floor ». After the theft, Cattelan told the New York Times: «I want to be positive and think that the theft is a sort of action inspired by Robin Hood. I wish it had been a joke. And instead this story is deadly serious, even if a little surreal considering that the object of the theft was a toilet bowl».