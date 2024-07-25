Paris (dpa)

Argentina Olympic team coach Javier Mascherano confirmed that the team’s training headquarters was robbed, before the controversial 1-2 loss to Morocco, in the opening match of the two teams in the men’s football competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

According to the Saint-Etienne public prosecutor’s office, the Argentine delegation filed a complaint with the Lyon police.

“They went to training and robbed us during the Olympics,” Mascherano said. “We didn’t want to say anything after training. It’s annoying when things like this happen.”

Mascherano said midfielder Thiago Almada’s watch was among the stolen items. Argentina, Olympic champions in 2004 and 2008, got off to a disappointing start in Paris, losing 2-1 to Morocco in Saint-Etienne after a chaotic match.

The Argentine national team scored a goal that was thought to be the equaliser, 2-2, in the 16th minute of stoppage time.

However, the match was not completed because Moroccan fans invaded the pitch in stoppage time. For a long time it was not clear whether the match was over or stopped. In addition, the goal that made the score 2-2 was checked for possible offside using the video assistant referee (VAR) technology. After almost two hours, the two teams returned to the pitch, and referee Glenn Nyberg changed the score from 2-2 to 2-1 after reviewing the video footage, and allowed the remaining three minutes of play to continue, before the match ended with Morocco winning 2-1.

“What happened on the pitch was a scandal,” Mascherano said.