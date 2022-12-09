In the factory Stellantis of Piedimonte San Germano they were reported frequently theft of auto partsin particular of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelviowhich are produced right on the Lazio site ex FCA, in the province of Frosinone.

Inside the Stellantis factory in Cassino there have been continuous thefts of car parts, which then came resold to receivers in Campania. The thefts took place with the complicity of a mole inside the factorywith the investigation that led to four people in prison and one under house arrest.

The investigators discovered the illegal activity in Piedimonte San Germano following another case of drug dealing in the period of the lockdown for covid.

The thefts in the Stellantis factory in Cassino were aimed at recipe. The illicit activity, according to what was reconstructed by the Frosinone financiersrevolves around an employee of the car factory who provided important information outside on the delivery and storage place of the material inside the Alfa Romeo factory.

The thefts started from the month of November 2020mainly at night and continued even during the lockdown, with the complicity of a Frosinone haulier which was authorized to circulate in that time.

The truck driver thus undisturbed entered the Stellantis factory in Cassino and loaded the material that was indicated to him by the mole. Once they left the site, the goods were put up for sale in the black market for auto parts in Campania.

The stolen spare parts were compatible with the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio produced and Cassino in particular were stolen exhaust terminalsespecially since they contain quantities of precious metals such as rhodium, palladium and platinum.

The officers in the investigation also have kidnapping 128 catalysts And 25 thousand euros in cash. The investigators discovered the illicit activity in Piedimonte San Germano by chance, following another case of drug dealing during the lockdown period for Covid.

