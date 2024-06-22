The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of Mexico confirmed that on June 18, an armed group stole 6,311 passport bookswhich were going to be delivered to offices throughout the country.

According to the government agency’s report, the SRE indicated that The robbery occurred on the Mexico-Veracruz highwaywhere an armed group intercepted the truck that was transporting them.

In the event of theft and to safeguard the integrity of the official documents issued by the agency, the SRE acted quickly by canceling the 6,311 stolen notebooks to prevent any misuse.

In addition to the cancellation, the SRE issued immigration alerts to national and international authoritieswith the purpose of informing and coordinating efforts to prevent stolen passports from being used fraudulently at immigration and border control points.

Complaint to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR)

The SRE filed a formal complaint with the FGR to begin the investigation of the theftin order to identify and prosecute those responsible for the crime, underlining the Ministry’s commitment to transparency and compliance with the law.

The security of passports is a priority for the SRE, which continues to adopt measures to guarantee their protection and avoid possible fraudso citizens are urged to be alert and report any attempted misuse of these documents.

The SRE undertakes to fully collaborate with the FGR during the investigation, ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to resolve the case and avoid future incidents of this type.