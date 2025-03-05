It is barely 11.30 in the morning of this Tuesday and in the gatherings of the coffee shops of the polygons of Burned or Technocórdoba The question is: “How could they commit the theft of 20 cars at the same time?” «Twenty uncles are needed to … take them out and that each one was for a different point of the highway … without doing caravan Or cars transport trucks … but I think more than eight do not fit for each trailer … », another contronttulio in front of ABC.

By way of scientific police officers, the owners of these establishments located in front of the place of theft, a few meters from a large food surface, do not speak of anything else. «We have seen that there are some Security cameras From the polygon that do point to the perimeter fence of this second -hand and rental vehicle dealership, and they could have captured something, ”said this neighbor who recalls that his establishment opened on Saturday, March 1 but did not appreciate any strange movement.

Inside the concessionaire, to the Free and perimeter fencetwo automatic doors operators prove whether or not they were forced and what is the mechanism that thieves activated to take out the main entrance one to twenty -vintiuno, according to other sources – without raising suspicion.

Together with them two agents of the Patrol of Citizen Security of the National Police in Córdoba interview with the concessionaire manager -papers in hand- to tell them the details of this unpublished Assault on the polygon Cordoba industrial.

In a pharmacy close to the wrecked concessionaire, also open last Saturday – the robbery could occur at dawn or on Sunday, March 2 – its employees did not know the subtraction, and one of the dependents that worked that apostille day that “enter and leave Trucks all dayI didn’t see anything weird.

In nearby vehicle spare parts stores, the question of young workers is: «How could they do it? It’s like movie, the great robbery … while imagining aloud how they would go clothes All if they were an organized band so as not to be discovered ».

For the National Police agents it was the second day that passes through these facilities of sale and rent of vehicles to collect all the data and look for the alleged perpetrators of the robbery, one of the largest of recent years by the number of subtracted cars, apparently, simultaneously.

National Police sources confirmed early on Tuesday to ABC that the owners of the concessionaire They have informed the police station this assault and have filed the corresponding complaint -they did it on the night of this last Monday.

Organized Band

The ‘modus operandi’ of these individuals who could be part of a Organized Band It has not yet been revealed to detail by the researchers who are gathering all the evidence and viewing the security cameras of this and other nearby establishments.

It must be remembered that both the Technocórdoba polygon and the annex of The burned (The largest in Córdoba) house a large number of vehicle dealers both new and occasion. This robbery has aroused restlessness in the sector, obviously. In this case, these same Police sources They have confirmed that the first information that they have attest that “both registered and new vehicles have been stolen”, without specifying how many of one type or another.