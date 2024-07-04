Theft | More than 30 working handguns were stolen from the Kuhmoinen weapons museum – these are missing

Thefts|The police are investigating the incident as aggravated theft. The police are interested in the Toyota Avensis car that was driving in Kuhmoinen at night.

Pirkanmaan 34 working handguns have been stolen from the exhibition space of the museum in Kuhmoinen, says the Police Department of Inner Finland in a press release on Thursday.

According to the police, the Kuhmoinen weapons and equipment museum was broken into between 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday and 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Firearms were stolen during the burglary.

Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Kari Aaltio says that all the stolen weapons are in working order.

“Some are such that cartridges are no longer available for them.”

According to Aalti, the museum premises were broken into through the door. Apart from the handguns, nothing else was taken from the museum.

Police is investigating the incident as aggravated theft, but the crimes may still be specified during the investigation.

The police are interested in the Toyota Avensis car that was driving in Kuhmoinen at night.

The police are asking for tips related to the incident under the heading “Arms theft Kuhmoinen” to the address [email protected]. Tips can also be given by calling 0295 414 741.

Bumpy the weapons and equipment museum was founded in 2000. It is about 80 kilometers from Tampere to the museum to the center of Kuhmoinen.

The museum’s website states that its collection includes more than 3,000 objects and about 2,000 books. The collection consists of, among other things, hunting and military weapons, bladed weapons, uniforms, military equipment and military literature.