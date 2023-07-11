Theft | K-trader is fed up with pickpockets: “Stores are looking forward to the ban on business access”

There are more scams than before, says merchant Harri Nykopp. He considers it important that the business approach ban, which is also included in the government program, is implemented.

Pinching the number has increased in many stores, says the K merchant Harri Nykopp.

He is a trader at K-Market Otso located in Riihimäki and the chairman of the board of the K-Market chain.

As chairman, Nykopp talks a lot with other merchants and represents K-market merchants in Kesko cooperation. In many shops, the problem is everyday.

“The general feeling is that when times go quiet and people have a hard time, it increases criminal activity. Many people have less work and at the same time everything is getting more expensive.”

Pinch means light theft. In that case, the value of the property is small and the deed as a whole is small.

Pickers there are many kinds. Some are professional, some are sick and some are simply not interested in the consequences of their actions.

Pickpockets typically target more valuable products, such as meat, cheese products and coffee, as well as products that can be easily converted into money, such as tentacles.

Also, traditional running shacks, i.e. transporting alcohol past the cash register without paying, are still done.

HS reported on Sunday from Arska, a tinkerer from Helsinki, who has to go to the district court on average once a month, mainly because of pinching. Among other things, he has eaten potato pies and feta cheese triangles on a frying pan.

Hot spot bites are not particularly common, although Nykopp has encountered one sometimes. The so-called “candy tasters” of the bulk candy shelves are also rare.

A keyboardist not recognizable by appearance.

“Anyone can be a keyboardist. Suspicious behavior, such as flashing, is usually what draws attention. The staff follows such persons more closely than usual,” says Nykopp.

In some cases, a security guard can also be called to the shops. This can be done, for example, in a situation where a suspicious person or a regular shoplifter known to the staff arrives in the store.

At K-Market Otso, the police are always called to the scene of a pickpocketing situation.

While waiting for the police, it is important to talk to the person who has been caught snooping calmly, Nykopp emphasizes. The situations are not pleasant for the staff.

“They are always risky situations. When it comes as a surprise to the pickpocket that he has been caught, you can’t say for sure what kind of reaction he will have.”

Series scorer Arska has had 237 separate criminal cases since 2004. There are probably many times more crimes. The value of Arska’s property is small.

According to Nykoppi, it is special that a person can do hundreds of pinches without major penalties. He emphasizes that there are no free products.

“We, the merchants, pay all the expenses arising from the tweaks.”

The real cost of pickpocketing is much higher than the cost of the stolen product. Additional costs for the store can include, for example, calling a security guard, which can cost 50–100 euros a time. In addition, the staff’s time is money – and sometimes you can spend a couple of hours dealing with one pinch and waiting.

Pinching happens in some stores more than others. The district or the location of the store can affect the matter. The floor plan of the store, the placement of products and supervision can also have an effect that reduces finger-picking.

“Picking can also be reduced by having some of the products near the cash register or only available to the staff. In many stores, for example, you have to ask for Gillette products from the staff.”

Nykopp considers it important, especially for the sake of the staff’s job security, that the business access ban, which is also included in the government program, be implemented.

The ban would make it possible for the regular scorer to be removed from the store.

“Stores are looking forward to making this possible.”