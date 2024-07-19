Both of them Nasti sisters were targeted by thieves. A few days ago Chiara Nasti and her partner Mattia Zaccagni suffered a major theft in their apartment and now the same thing has happened to Angela Nasti.

Nasti Sisters

Here’s what the girls’ father had to say about what happened.

Thieves target Nasti sisters

This is not a particularly happy moment for the two sisters. Chiara and Angela Nasti. The two girls, both become influencers successful, they were literally targeted by thieves, who hit their respective apartments of women.

Chiara and Angelica

The first to be hit were precisely Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagniwho were robbed for the second time a few days ago. Several jewels and luxury bags were stolen from the love nest of these two young people who therefore also had to say goodbye to numerous watches of the Rolex.

A few hours ago, however, it was Angela to have been hit by thieves, as her apartment was ransacked. For the girl it was a hard blow, as her house was ransacked and many of her valuables were taken.

The words of the girls’ father

To reveal what happened to the smallest of the Nasti sisters precisely the father of the two girls, who appeared tired and exhausted by what was happening to his daughters. Here are the words of Enzo You are born. Nasti Sisters Are you happy now? With yet another theft with Angela we have closed the circle because now you will not find anything more. Be careful, this is madness. I write this to make you open your eyes let’s wake up personal objects taken from shit without dignity. Find a real job.

Obviously these are the words of a father desperate for what happened to her daughters, who she would like to see safe and protected inside their homes. Unfortunately, thefts are the order of the day in our society and that is why the most prominent people are mostly targeted.