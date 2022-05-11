The house had been burgled during the Clasico on February 27, 2019. The stolen goods found in recent days, the alleged perpetrators are now in prison

Last Friday in Laç, an Albanian town in the northern municipality of Kurbin, Alessio prefecture, some men were arrested accused of a series of over 40 thefts perpetrated in houses scattered on Spanish soil. Among the accused is Alfred Prodani, 41, since 2013 in charge of Ujësjellës Kanalizimeve në Kurbin, the public company that manages water and canals in the Kurbin region. An apparently important task assigned to him 9 years ago by the then Albanian government, under socialist leadership.

International operation – Prodani is accused of being the mastermind of over 40 thefts carried out in Spanish private properties between 2013 and 2019. The “Operación Coruña”, named after the Galician city from which the investigation began, has been standing for several years and was launched between Spain and Albania with the collaboration of Interpol. See also Glennis Grace continues to perform despite arrest after alleged violence: first concert already canceled

Defeat and theft – Among the many thefts of which Prodani is accused, one has earned the headlines. On 27 February 2019 Madrid played at the Bernabeu against Barcelona, ​​the second leg of the Copa del Rey. In the first leg at the Camp Nou it ended 1-1, passing to the final very open. But a one-way game: 3-0 for the Catalans with a brace from Suarez and an own goal from Varane. Barça in the final and for Benzema the bad news was not over: in the locker room they told him that his villa had been burgled, burglary while he was playing.

Political case – According to what was revealed and reconstructed by the Spanish agency Efe, the then Albanian president Sali Berisha publicly pointed the finger at Prodani, who ended up at the center of the investigation. Political issues, because the accusation was aimed at the socialists who had protected him and put him at the helm of the aquifer agency. Now that Prodani has been arrested, the former president tweeted again accusing the socialists of filling the government with thieves. Prodani could be extradited to Spain given that the government led by Pedro Sanchez signed a conference with President Edi Rama’s Albania in October 2021. According to the revelations of the investigators to the Efe agency, the evidence against Prodani is of great weight. See also The return of the gunslinger: Piatek is wrong but makes up for it immediately. And the viola enjoy- Video Gazzetta.it

More theft – As for Benzema, it must be said that his home remains in the crosshairs of criminals: last January 23, while Madrid drew painfully against Elche at the Bernabeu, the thieves again stormed his villa. This time, however, Prodani does not seem to have anything to do with the theft.

May 11, 2022 (change May 11, 2022 | 18:42)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Theft #Benzema #home #senior #Albanian #executive #arrested #mind #hits