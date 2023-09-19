Four criminals broke into his wife’s place: the employees who found a forced entry were the first to notice
Not only good news at the weekend from Lautaro Martinez. On Sunday night, thieves infiltrated “Coraje”, the club located in the Brera area, owned by Agustina Gandolfo, wife of the Nerazzurri captain. The first to notice the break-in were the employees, who found the secondary door of the room forced.
the investigations
The police are investigating the incident through footage from the premises’ cameras. According to initial investigations, there were four criminals. A sum of around one thousand euros would have been stolen from Lautaro’s wife.
