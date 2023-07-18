Theft at the Fittipaldi house

Bad mishap for Emerson Fittipaldi. Some thieves last July 13 have robbed his villa in Soianoon the Brescia side of Lake Garda, while the 1972 and 1974 world champion and his family were not at home.

Only in the evening, upon returning, did the victims realize they had been robbed: in fact, the villa was missing valuables, gold jewellery, Rolex watches and clothing.

The booty of the thieves, according to what the local press reports, would amount to approx 250 thousand euros, but more precise estimates of the value of the stolen goods are being evaluated. From the first estimates it was however clear that we were talking about an important figure. The investigations are entrusted to the carabinieri of the Salò company.

Fittipaldi and his family, who live in the Brescia area as well as René Arnoux, have maintained a strong bond with Italy. The 76-year-old stood as a candidate in the last political elections for the Senate with the Brothers of Italy in the South American constituency. His nephew Pietro, on the other hand, is the third driver of Haas, the team with which he made his Formula 1 racing debut in 2020. The other nephew Enzo is one of the Red Bull Academy drivers.