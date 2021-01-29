The National Credit Union Administration issued two prohibitions in January, barring a pair of former credit union employees from working in the financial services sector.

The agency said on Friday that it issued a prohibition notice against Kyle Erisman, a former employee of $185 million-asset True North Federal Credit Union in Juneau, Alaska. Erisman was sentenced on a charge of embezzlement, according to the consent order from NCUA. Local news reports said Erisman, a former accounts processor at True North, was convicted of stealing thousands from members’ accounts and sentenced to 10 months in prison, five years supervised release and ordered to pay back $106,000 to those he stole from.

The regulator also barred Patricia Martin, a former employee of $761 million-asset McCoy Federal Credit Union in Orlando, Fla. McCoy was sentenced on a charge of theft in connection with her employment, the administrative order from NCUA claimed.

Both former employees agreed and consented to the order and agreed to comply with all of its terms to settle the NCUA’s claims against them, the release said.

The NCUA, which releases prohibitions every month, made just 34 such orders in 2020, which was among its fewest bans in recent years.