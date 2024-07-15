Theft at Zaccagni-Nasti’s home: Rolex collection stolen. The outburst on social media

Another theft for footballer Mattia Zaccagni and his wife, influencer Chiara Nasti. Upon returning home, the couple realized that their home had been burgled, as had already happened in the past. Nasti herself recounted the unpleasant experience on her social media accounts, where she posted a photo showing emptied Rolex boxes and jewelry boxes. “Before the newspapers write it. This is Italy. Pieces of sh…”



Returning to the home in North Rome around 5:30 p.m., realizing that the door was locked from the inside, Nasti became suspicious and called 112. The police arrived on site and are investigating the incident. According to what was ascertained, the thieves entered through a bathroom window and once in the bedroom they devastated furniture, wardrobes and opened the safe. The value of the loot, including bags, shoes, watches and jewelry, is yet to be quantified. The thieves had already entered Zaccagni’s home in Via della Camilluccia at the end of November.