ATM theft with explosion: booty of 80 thousand euros in the province of Reggio Emilia

New theft with the ATM explosion system. In Castelnovo Sotto (in the province of Reggio Emilia) thieves blew up the ATM of Banca Popolare (former Banco San Geminiano and San Prospero).

According to reports from Il reso del carlino, “when they arrived at the scene, the carabinieri ascertained that the criminals, shortly before, probably through the so-called “marmot” artifact triggered by an electrical contactthey had blown up the ATM by withdrawing the cash from the metal box, for one booty of about 80 thousand eurosThe thieves then fled with the money.

Subscribe to the newsletter

