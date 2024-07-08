Theft | Another attempt was made to break into Pikkukunna’s weapons museum: last time, more than 30 working weapons were taken

Thefts|The police believe that the same party is behind last week’s theft and attempted burglary.

Bumpy there was a second attempt to break into the weapons and military museum last week, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Kari Aaltio From the Police Department of Inner Finland.

Another attempted burglary happened on Friday morning. The perpetrator did not get in this time and therefore did not manage to steal anything, Aaltio says. The attempt to break in was noticed by the owner of the museum.

Last time the thief managed to get in between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The thief took 34 working handguns from the museum.

Police suspects that the same factor is behind both cases. The matter is being investigated as aggravated theft and aggravated firearm crime, but the titles will be specified during the investigation, says Aaltio.

A Toyota Avensis car was found at the crime scene both times. The police are investigating the car’s connection to the events.

The police are asking for tips related to the incident under the heading “Arms theft Kuhmoinen” to the address [email protected]. Tips can also be given by calling 0295 414 741.

The museum’s website states that its collection includes more than 3,000 objects and about 2,000 books. The collection consists of, among other things, hunting and military weapons, bladed weapons, uniforms, military equipment and military literature.

The museum is closed for the time being.