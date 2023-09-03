Theft | Amateur detectives chasing stolen bikes in Oulu became news in Britain

The BBC says that Finns are eager to take up voluntary helping work.

From Oulu The Bike Patrols group is gaining fame around the world. The story about the patrol of volunteers looking for stolen bikes became one of the most read on the BBC on the weekend.

The patrol, which started its operations last year, says that during the past year it has found 1,298 stolen bikes, a large part of which has been successfully returned to their owners. HS told about the patrol’s activities last fall.

The BBC says in its story that bicycle theft has become a big problem in Oulu, “which is known as Finland’s cycling paradise”.

In the story, it is praised that the cycling network is so good that small children cycle to school by themselves. Even in winter, 42 percent of Oulu residents cycle despite the snow and frost, the article describes.

Patrol founder Ilkka Pulkkinen tells the BBC how a group of volunteers has investigated the movements of stolen bikes.

“People told us where their bikes went missing. We investigated different directions and gradually found out in which neighborhoods the stolen bikes end up,” says Pulkkinen in an interview.

Many members of the group have been united by the experience of being a victim of bike theft and the desire to help others.

Oulu has been the top city for bike theft in Finland, and the problem has not eased.

The bike patrol looks for and finds bikes whose disappearance has been reported to it in social media groups. The group also cooperates with the police.

In its story, the BBC reminds us that enthusiasm for voluntary work is at a high level in Finland. “In 2021, 47 percent of Finns said they had done volunteer work in the previous year – the most volunteer work was with the elderly and disabled and in children’s sports clubs,” reported the BBC.