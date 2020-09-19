Upgrade
Theft A monument about two meters high was stolen in the tower

September 19, 2020
The copper sculpture had been rolled off its base and its marble parts had been heavily hammered.

In Tornio The Monument Measurement Monument was destroyed and stolen from Maupertuis Park on the night between Friday and Saturday, police say in a statement.

The sculpture is about two meters high and about 1.5 meters wide.

The monument was erected in memory of the expedition of the French academician Maupertuis. The expedition explored the shape of the earth in the 18th century.

The police ask to report the findings related to the incident to [email protected] or by phone to 029 546 6156.

