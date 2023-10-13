Friday, October 13, 2023
Theft | A cache of dozens of stolen bikes was found in Eastern Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Theft | A cache of dozens of stolen bikes was found in Eastern Helsinki

37 bicycles were found in the apartment. That’s a rare amount. The police arrested a middle-aged man on suspicion of a crime.

Police found a cache of stolen bicycles in an apartment building in eastern Helsinki last Sunday. The police said this in their announcement on Friday.

The cache was found when a patrol of the Helsinki police went to an apartment building in East Helsinki to carry out their usual police duties.

37 bicycles were found in the apartment. There were e.g. electric, mountain and road bikes as well as fatbikes. According to a preliminary estimate, the bikes are worth from a few hundred euros to several thousand euros.

Police arrested a middle-aged man on suspicion of a crime, who is currently in custody. The act is being investigated as a professional concealment crime. In addition, two other men have been arrested to investigate the suspected crime.

According to the police, bike thefts are often discovered in connection with another police mission, but a cache of 37 bikes is rare.

“However, activities on the scale of the case under investigation are revealed less often”, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Jari Korkalainen in the bulletin.

The bicycles in the apartment have been confiscated, and the police are investigating their original owners. The investigation revealed that bicycles have been stolen from various parts of Helsinki over a long period of time.

