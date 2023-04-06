Ecclestone reopened a wound

Bernie Ecclestone in a recent interview with the German newspaper F1-insider.com admitted that in 2008 he had all the tools in hand to eventually decide to cancel the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix following the manipulation of the race by Renault which strategically exploited an incident artfully requested by team manager Flavio Briatore from co-driver Nelson Piquet junior to favor Fernando Alonso’s run-up to victory, an objective effectively achieved. Philip Massa he is ready to go to the office in legal ways after this further confession by the ex supreme of F1. In fact, if the Singapore race had been cancelled, Lewis Hamilton would not have forfeited the decisive six points at the end of the championship.

Hamilton’s thesis

Previously questioned about the 2008 season Lewis Hamilton had cut it short by reiterating that everything had happened in that championshipwith continuous ups and downs by the two contenders who in the end arrived almost paired at the grand finale in Brazil which, 12 months after the cold shower for Hamilton (in 2007 he lost the World Championship to Kimi Raikkonen in a daring way to say the least ) handed the world title to the McLaren driver in the photo finish, which for a few moments had also been in the hands of Felipe Massa, winner under the checkered flag, but mocked by Lewis Hamilton’s overtaking on the last lap against Glock.

The outburst of Massa

On his blog, Ferrari ‘specialist’ Leo Turrini reported a long outburst from Felipe Massa about this wound that never healed. “It’s been a long time, yet it still feels like yesterday – the words of Felipe Massa – it’s been since 2009, when this nasty story came out (Singapore crashgate, ed) I seek truth and justice. I don’t have it with Hamilton. He is great, he has broken many records, he is rightly surrounded by a well-deserved prestige, he has nothing to do with it, I don’t expect him to say anything about the matter, he was no stranger to the scandal. Now we know that race had to be cancelled. At the Olympics they take away the medals from those who won by cheating. Here Hamilton, I repeat, did not cheat. But damage has been done to the credibility of Formula One as a whole. History has been hijacked. How would my career have changed if I had won the World Cup I was entitled to? That injustice also affected Ferrari, the Ferrari fans. He mortified my people, because if I had been recognized as champion, the Brazilians’ love for F1 would not have diminished, it would have actually increased”.

Shouts to Briatore and an evasive Alonso

Felipe Massa from 2010 to 2013 then shared the Ferrari garage with Fernando Alonso, winner in Singapore on that poisonous Sunday. Massa reiterated that both Briatore and Alonso have always avoided confrontation on that episode: “Once I met Briatore on a soccer field. It had been years since the episode. I yelled at him to finally tell the truth, in public. She replied that he didn’t know, that he was a stranger – added the former Brazilian driver – in the years I was Alonso’s companion, I never managed to talk to him about Singapore 2008. If I mentioned it, Fernando would change the subject.”