TheFork, the app for restaurant discounts, has chosen to exclude drinks from promotions. La Fipe applauds the initiative

TheFork not only offers users a tool to help them choose the best restaurants with a reduced expense but also supports these activities by providing them with more effective tools for their management. The health emergency has closed the doors of millions of restaurants, inflicting a severe blow to the sector and depriving Italians of one of the most deeply rooted and loved habits in their culture. Since the reopening at the end of April 2021, TheFork’s main objective has therefore become to bring as many people back to the restaurant as possible to bring back to breathe a sector that has suffered so much and to bring back that irreplaceable joy that is going out to eat.

In this context, TheFork has decided to reshape the conditions of the special promotions that restaurants offer on the platform: from 4 October drinks will be excluded. Customers will still be able to take advantage of discounts of up to 50% on all dishes on the menu and restaurants will be able to increase their revenue margin and therefore decide to offer even more promotions to their customers.

The decision was positively welcomed by the sector, led by Fipe (Italian Federation of public businesses), which for some time had been asking to rethink this aspect: ” The fixed and at the same time significant discounts also on drinks often led to selling the same even below cost . While this was a problem even before the pandemic, it has now become an insurmountable obstacle for thousands of restaurants struggling with devastating sales declines. We welcome TheFork’s choice to keep drinks out of discounts because it allows restaurateurs who choose to participate in promotions to better control costs, ” said Aldo Cursano, Deputy Vice President Fipe.

From October 14th to November 28th the TheFork Festival will be held with more than 2,000 restaurants throughout Italy that will offer 50% discount on all à la carte dishes, excluding drinks.