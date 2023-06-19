After the accident in Lamborghini during a challenge that led to the death of little Manuel, the young influencers have decided to close their business

THE TheBorderline they suspend all their activity on the web. The group of YouTubers who had been posting videos since 2020 with a long series of challenges of all kinds has decided to close following the accident which led to the death of a child, little Manuel Proietti, only 5 years old, who was traveling with his mother and little sister in a Smart ForFour which was run over by the Lamborghini SUV he was driving Matthew Di Pietro20-year-old founder of TheBorderline group.

The incident and the last video — The accident that took place in via di Macchia Saponara in the Roman district of Casal Palocco it occurred just as Matteo Di Pietro and his companions were grappling with one of their challenges documented on social media. The challenge was to stay around with a rented Lamborghini suv for 50 hours straight. After days of much talk of their web activities, which included numerous such challenges, TheBorderline have decided to close and therefore abandon the over 600,000 subscribers to their channels. They posted a video tonight where there's just white text on a black background.

The Borderline’s last message — In the video published by the young YouTubers we read: “TheBorderline express to the family the most sincere and deepest pain. What happened left everyone marked with a deep wound, nothing will ever be the same again. The idea of ​​TheBorderline was to offer young people entertainment with a wholesome spirit. The tragedy that happened is so profound that it pays off it is morally impossible for us to continue this path. Therefore, TheBorderline group stops all activity with this latest message. Our thoughts are only with Manuel”.

Investigations in progress — Meanwhile, the investigation into the accident continues. The investigators are examining the images collected by the cameras present at the scene of the clash, in via di Macchia Saponara. Among the news of the last few hours is another car, a black Mercedes, which was involved in Wednesday's accident. The images will help to understand if that third car may have played a role in the clash between the blue Lamborghini Urus of TheBorderline and the Smart ForFour of the Proietti family.

The dynamics — There are still many hypotheses being examined by the investigators on the dynamics of the accident. In particular, we are trying to understand whether it is a real stunt by Matteo Di Pietro who was behind the wheel or an overtaking gone wrong. In fact, from the data collected so far it seems that Di Pietro driving the Lamborghini has overtaken a small car and it is possible that he pressed the accelerator too much to conclude the overtaking, then finding himself on the car Smart For Four of the Proietti family who at that moment was turning left towards via Archilao di Mileto. The most important question to be resolved, in fact, to understand the seriousness of Di Pietro's position, which is being investigated for traffic homicideand the speed of the Lamborghini. Considering that it is a car capable of flying from 0 to 100 km/h in about 3.3-3.5 seconds, it is probable that Di Pietro, who was not the owner, but had rentalwas not familiar with the potential of the car and did not adjust the speed to overtake.