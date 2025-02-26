The fight against piracy is not only a problem in Spain, but the rest of the world, especially in Europe, has proposed to end the illegal broadcast of content, especially football and all kinds of measures are being taken for it .

As we have already counting, in recent weeks in Spain, LaLiga, together with the operators owned by television rights, have carried out all kinds of blockages to IPTV and platforms that broadcast football illegally. They have managed to close websites used by hundreds of thousands of users, however, The modus operandi that they have carried out has not been entirely legal or fair.

This is because many IPTV, platforms and even services They have denounced indiscriminate and random blockages that have affected legal retransmissions and has even blocked pages that have nothing to do with football Not anything illegal. This has caused the body led by Javier Tebas to have been widely criticized, because despite having the support of the law, They are not carrying out the procedures correctly.

And surely this is because Thebes considers that it does not have all the tools it needs, and dreams that in our country a legislation similar to what has just approved in Greece is approved, and that they also also passed in Italy, which also puts the focus In users who consume piracy.

So far, both the judges and the law itself, They indicate that who exercises piracy and therefore must be punished is the so -called Cardsharing that is, the person who pay for the matches, but retransmit them so that others can access them free of charge. These people did business from these broadcaststaking the money for which the owners of the image rights have already paid.

However, the authorities now want to cut “With this cultural problem” of root and from now on Greece you can make users who consume IPTV pirate services with sanctions ranging from 750 to 5,000 eurosdepending on the severity of the infraction.

Special emphasis is placed on football, but all pirates are inside the radar. With this measure it is expected generate a deterrent effect among piracy consumerssince now the focus is also on them.

In Spain, no law of this type has been approved, although a few months ago several users reported having received letters from LaLiga in which they were accused of watching football illegally and demanded to pay a sanction for it.

Is this the way to follow?

Perhaps for Thebes yes, due to the entire crusade that has mounted against piracy and without a doubt this is the measure that most fear violates. Nevertheless, You have to wonder why football pirates people And if we do not set the patterns in other industries, the reason for this is the high price to see it.

Examples such as Spotify or Netflix have shown that at a reasonable price, users set aside piracy and pay for these services. And although the president of LaLiga defends that “football is 25 or 30 euros”reality is very far from itand as users have pointed out, have all football, for example, In Movistar + it goes to at least 115 euros per month. In fact many users have ironized that To have football for the price that says the only thing you can find is a pirate IPTV.

It is clear that football is a very popular content and that it is normal for the demand to be a value of value, but It is necessary to find a balance As the rest of industries have done, something really wants to combat piracy in football.