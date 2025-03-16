03/16/2025



Updated at 4:39 p.m.





Real Madrid’s accusing finger has directed him, pointing it directly so they consider an outrage, and Javier Thebas is not one of those who are silent. The president of LaLiga has responded to the complaints of the white team about the schedules, personalized in the figure of his coach Carlo Ancelotti, attacking the incongruity of his victimism.

The reason, according to him, is that Real Madrid himself went to LaLiga a few days ago to request the change of time of his next day against Leganés, scheduled for Saturday, March 29. That game was going to be played at 16.15, but after the white request it was relocated at 9:00 p.m. Thus, the Madrid internationals called with their selections would have more rest time after the conclusion of the FIFA window.

But that change generates a problem, as Thebes indicated in a message on his personalized social networks in the figure of Ancelotti: «Emilio (Butragueño) asked the director of Competitions of LaLiga to change it at 9:00 p.m. -according to your knowledge and authorization, I imagine. And now we have less than 72 hours between the final whistle of Saturday’s game and the beginning of Tuesday’s semifinal!

Thebes refers to the semifinal of the Copa del Rey who has to face Real Madrid with Real Sociedad on Tuesday, April 1, whose start time is 21.30.









Thus, between the end of Real Madrid-Leganés, around 23.00 on Saturday; and the beginning of Real Madrid-Real Sociedad (the aforementioned 21.30), there would be a margin of 70 hours and 30 minutes.

«It is the last time we are going to play a game before 72 hours, never again. We have asked LaLiga twice to change the game schedule, but nothing has happened. This is the last time. We will not introduce ourselves, ”said Ancelotti very strongly at the end of the game that his team won at Villarreal.

Real Madrid could escape its own trap arguing that the 72 hours are fulfilled between the start of one game and another, but that is not the spirit of Fifpro’s recommendation, which speaks of 72 hours of rest “between games” to preserve the health status of the soccer players.

Thebes concluded his message to Ancelotti with a sarcastic “Eue the best is classified to the final!” And a threat: “He will continue …”.