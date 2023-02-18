COLPISA Barcelona Saturday, February 18, 2023, 01:12



«There are indications to investigate Barça criminally. They are strange and unusual events and they have to be clarified in the Prosecutor’s Office, “claimed this Friday the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, who insisted that Barcelona cannot be sanctioned from sports, but can be sanctioned in the ordinary courts of justice. «The best thing is that it is clarified in the criminal field. If Barcelona has been cheated by Enríquez Negreira, let him be condemned, and if the club has been implicated, let him pay the consequences. It would not surprise me either if he has been cheated, as I see it, “said the top leader of the club employers’ association.

«Barça could be the victim of a scammer. I have seen everything, fixing, attempts to fix, people who charged from two clubs…”, Tebas recalled. “Based on the indications that exist, it is a risk crime,” Tebas commented in reference to Barcelona’s payments to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), which cannot be sanctioned in the sports field, although they can be punished in criminal proceedings. . “No sports entity can seek a sanction, because the facts have prescribed,” he insisted hours after it was announced that UEFA could punish Barça in European competitions for its infraction.

“If the case goes to court, we will appear in the case,” reiterated Tebas, who defended the honesty of the referees and did not question the honesty of the arbitration group: “The referees have never had pressure, as they have told me.” “The referees are appointed by a committee, not the CTA,” he added.

According to Tebas, LaLiga “cannot be passive in the face of what is happening, but it has to be clarified in the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office.” “We have considered that if we filed a criminal complaint, we would hinder the investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office and everything would be delayed a lot. I also say it as a lawyer, but if the case comes to justice we will be there, “she added.