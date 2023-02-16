Javier Tebas ruled out this Thursday that sporting sanctions are going to be adopted against Barça as a result of the ‘Negreira case’ since, as the president of LaLiga recalled, the possible infractions committed would have prescribed in accordance with the new Sports Law. «It is not possible that there are disciplinary sanctions. Five years have passed and these types of sanctions prescribe three years after they occurred,” said the top leader of the employers’ association that includes the First and Second division clubs in a video broadcast on their official channels.

The president of LaLiga stressed that “these services should never have been provided, neither in the amounts nor in the facts” and announced that he will ask for explanations from the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) and the designating committee of the referees in the face of the possibility of interference during the years in which José María Enríquez Negreira, vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees from 1994 to 2018, carried out advisory work for Barça. “In 2018 and before, the compliance regulations, which control the conflicts of interest of Barcelona and the CTA, did not work,” explained Tebas, who added that in sports they are tied hand and foot by current regulations, which does not mean that responsibilities cannot be derived in other areas.

«At a sporting level it is not possible, but it may be at a criminal level. Now the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the facts in case there may be a crime between individuals in the version of fixing in the sports field. Let’s see how this investigation ends. We, from LaLiga, are going to wait and we are going to respect the investigation that the Prosecutor’s Office is going to do. If you decide to file the complaint, we will make decisions there, if there is one, we will appear in person. If there is no complaint, it will be filed,” said Tebas, who was upset by the damage that the scandal is doing to the sport of football. “Both aesthetically and ethically these things cannot happen in Spanish football,” he asserted.

typification



And it is that the ‘Negreira case’ would already have prescribed according to article 112 of the new Sports Law that was approved by Congress on December 22. The article in question states that “very serious infringements will prescribe after three years, serious ones after two years and minor ones after six months.” The alleged conflict of interest ended in 2018, coinciding with the dismissal of the former vice president of the CTA, so there would no longer be any sanction that would affect Barcelona.

The payments from Barcelona to the former referee and member of the committee would be reflected in article 104.1 as a “very serious offence”. The article includes those «actions aimed at predetermining, through price, intimidation or simple agreements, the result of a test or competition, whether or not it affects the result, and, in general, actions that involve an attempt to alter the normal development of a competition or sporting activity. The sanction for said infraction would be “the loss or reduction of category or division”, as it is typified in article 108.1 of the new Sports Law. This “very serious” infraction and which could mean “demotion in category” is annulled by article 112, and when it is classified as “very serious”, it prescribes after three years. At the end of 2018, it has been more than four years since the last payment between Barcelona and the former vice president of the CTA, so the Barça entity will go unpunished.

There are some precedents for corruption throughout the history of football. The most notorious case was that of Juventus, who was relegated in category and financially fined in 2006 for influencing the referees to win games the previous season, in a plot that coined the name ‘Moggigate’.

Although there are similarities, the case of the Italian team is even more serious than that of Barcelona, ​​since the Italian Federation seized telephone calls that proved the corrupt plot based on the influence of the Turin team towards the referees.

The FEF disassociates itself from the case



The Spanish Football Federation (FEF) has disassociated itself from the case and announced this Thursday that it will appear “in the possible legal proceedings that are followed on this matter.” The body chaired by Luis Rubiales has opened a disciplinary file against Barcelona and the CTA and ensures that “when sufficient information is available, the FEF will adopt the corresponding measures within the framework of legality that must prevail in all these situations ».

The FEF recalled through a statement that after the presidential elections at the end of May 2018, the leadership of the CTA was renewed and the previous managers were dismissed, including Enríquez Negreira. The federative body insists that since the arrival of Luis Rubiales there are no conflicts of interest between the members of the disciplinary committees and arbitration appointment, since it obliges all workers “to detail any income, regardless of what is received in the FEF , which could be related to football ».

«The FEF requires, in addition to the declaration of no conflicts of interest to all members of various bodies and employees, an expanded declaration signed by all members of the disciplinary and arbitration appointment committees. All members have presented and signed these documents, “informs the federative entity.