Despite his verbalized Madridism, Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, does not tire, to criticize the position that Real Madrid has taken against the arbitration collective and directly point to Florentino Pérez, its president.

This time it has been in an interview with The Objective, in which he has reappeared many aspects of his life, among which the leader has returned to the white club. “We have a lot of arbitral controversy in recent weeks. From the federative sphere, a solution is not sought. From Real Madrid TV, Real Madrid, puts the controversy and writes a false story and doubting all football are them. All clubs complain, but from Madrid they focus. It is an aggressive and manipulated story, ”said Thebes.

Read too

The president of LaLiga continued and accentuated his criticism: “I know many Real Madrid who do not agree with Real Madrid, which is a weeping club, is crying all day. They cry for the weekend, they will cry for the following weekend and everything is the fault of a conspiracy, “he declared without tap.

Javier Tebas

“I am a madridista, non -florentinist, but my Real Madrid is hibernating”

Thebes has not cut and has directly pointed to Florentino Pérez, before which criticism is scarce in the city of Madrid: “Florentino’s football deceives people. It represents oligarch football, represents only football for the rich. He wants to decide everything, the money that is distributed. My Madridism is hibernating, but from time to time I inflate. A part of Madridism is having the mistake of venerating everything Florentino does, of saying that everything is fine. Real Madrid should have independent opinion. I’m glad when Madrid wins. I was very happy when Madrid won the Champions League. I am Real Madrid, not Florentinist. ”

Finally, the president of LaLiga has also talked about VAR, whose use has put Real Madrid on everyone’s mouths in recent weeks: “An excessive one of the VAR is made. From the ‘All Ok Jose Luis’, Florentino called the then president of the Federation, Rubiales, and since then it is used excessively. We want to change the arbitration system. If you do a survey to other clubs you will say that Madrid and Barça are the most benefited, but they do not have television to say it. RMTV is the only means that is with this story. ”