In full arbitration controversy, the president of LaLiga appeared on stage, Javier Tebaswhich was, this Tuesday, the protagonist of a breakfast in Extremadura, organized by the local medium ‘The Chronicle of Badajoz’. Thebes recognizes that “the arbitration system is improvable” and that … The var It is not what “initially raised”, but takes the opportunity to launch a dart to the real Madrid: “If all clubs had their own television, like RMTV, this would be hell,” he emphasizes.

Precisely, in the thread of all the controversy with the referees, Thebes says that, despite “being a madridista”, he is disenchanted. It has also been overwhelming with some media, calling some journalists who follow the indications of Florentino Pérez: “There is no conspiracy so that Madrid does not win the League.”

The president of LaLiga, who has been questioned for countless issues, wanted to emphasize The Super Leaguewhich, he considers, pursues an “elitist and little serious model.” Thebes has doubts, he says, who commands in that project, although he emphasizes that “it is Florentino Pérez who wants to send.” He believes, in fact, that the format of the Super League, in addition to “not being serious”, “endangers the football industry” and insists that only 20 clubs will take 80% of the benefit generated by the idea.

Thebes, who has dedicated a good part of his words to the president of Real Madrid, admits that his relationship with Joan Laporta It is better than the one with the top white leader. Nor has he had good words for Rubiales or Villar, stressing that now there is an “extraordinary path” and understanding with the Royal Spanish Football Federation: “With Pedro Rocha a period of logic and reasoning has opened,” he says.

On piracy, another of his last crusades, says that this Monday, in the match between the Barcelona and Rayo VallecanoLaLiga blocked more than 800 IP addresses. The president of the League estimates that more than 30% of people who see football in Spain do not pay, something that “great damage to football.”