A day after calling “Clorón” Real Madrid, the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, insisted on this qualifier and confessed at an informative breakfast of Europa Press This Monday that, as a Madrid player, begins to feel “shame.” In the opinion of the leader of the Spanish football employer, the White Club is denouncing a “theory of conspiracy that does not exist”: “For me it is weeping because if they win it is that they have won against all the forces of good and evil. If you lose, there is a conspiracy. I begin to feel shame of what I have lived as a Real Madrid player. ”

Thebes defined himself as a “hibernate Madridista” and charged Florentino Pérez: “Until November 2023 he was a member of the RFEF Board of Directors and said nothing. The speech of Madrid is not worth now. We did an assembly and his team was not with most clubs. ”

LaLiga’s leader ironized about the “conspiracy” criticized by Madrid: “Everyone is against them. I no longer know if the referees have a bias against Madrid or a bias to win other clubs. They no longer review the mistakes in their matches, they check the ray against Barça. ”

From this perspective, he lashed out again at the Real Madrid Charter speaking of “corruption” in the arbitration system: “They say LaLiga is adulterated are major words and we have denounced it to competition. That does a lot of damage. There are other types of strategies behind Real Madrid … ”.

On the other hand, he also referred to the screams that were heard in the Santiago Bernabéu against him. In his opinion, he was “perfectly prepared in advance” and warned: “He who commands is the classic rock, directed by Carlos Clara, members of Ultra Sur … We will have to stop messing with the Atlético Front and see what happens there ”

Javier Tebas also pointed against the president of Real Madrid for the accusations of “expropriation” and for the Super League: “Florentino Pérez says the same as in 2021 in ‘El Chiringuito’, four years have passed and LaLiga is not ruined. If someone says that he is a great businessman and with a lot of experience, people believe it. Now the story is that Thebes and LaLiga will expropriate the club. Who can believe this?

As for the Super League project, he spoke of “oligarchy” and “lack of seriousness and respect for football”: “In three years we have had three competition formats, it is nothing serious.” On the possibility that both Real Madrid and Barça leave LaLiga for this competition, the president of the Spanish football employer sees it “impossible” because “it does not fit in the legislation.”

Beyond what Real Madrid, Javier Tebas considers that “all controversies harm the competition” and that the VAR “has suffered a distortion in all this time.” Therefore, he asked to “change”: “If we do, from the VAR it will be better.”

Dani Olmo should not end LaLiga inscribed with Barça “

Throughout breakfast, he also alluded to the situation of Barça. The president of LaLiga defended that the Barcelona Board “has to always be busy and concerned about the economic situation” of the club because “it comes from terrible losses of the Coronavirus era and you have to recover.”

Again, he insisted that Dani Olmo should not be registered: “Since August there were four months for Barça to find solutions. There was time and way of working, they wanted to solve it quickly and running in three days. Olmo signed his agreements knowing that in December he could not be registered. ” Therefore, he added that “LaLiga should not end with Barça.”