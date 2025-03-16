Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, responded through his personal account in the social network X to Carlo Ancelotti, Italian coach of Real Madrid, who, after winning Villarreal this Saturday, warned that the white team will not play a game with less than 72 hours of rest, as recommended by FIFA.

Thebes, however, ventured that this situation will happen again in the second leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium because the director of institutional relations of the Madrid club requested to play at 9:00 p.m. and not at 16.15 as LaLiga had set so that Real Madrid had more time.

“Carlo, surely Emilio (Butragueño) will have told you that LaLiga had put the game with Leganés, from the next day on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. to give you more rest before the semifinal against Real Sociedad,” he begins by emphasizing the published text.

“But Emilio asked LaLiga’s director of Competitions to change it at 9:00 p.m. And now we have less than 72 hours between the final whistle of Saturday’s game and the beginning of Tuesday’s semifinal! Let the final be classified to the final! Greetings ”, Complete.