Real Madrid broke out this Saturday against LaLiga after playing his match against Villarreal (1-2) Less than 72 hours after the round of 16 of the Champions. After the conclusion of the meeting, Carlo Ancelotti gave the competition an ultimatum at a press conference.

“Today is the last time we are going to play a game before 72 hours, we will never play a game with less than 72 hours of rest. We have asked LaLiga twice to change the game schedule, but nothing has happened. This is the last time“said the merengue coach, confirming what the club’s television had advanced hours before.

Those statements by Carlo Ancelotti begin A new chapter in the war between the merengue and LaLiga team by Javier Tebaswho has spoken hours later on their social networks to launch the version of the Italian coach.

“Carlo, surely Emilio will have told you that LaLiga had put the game with Leganés, from the next day, Saturday at 4:15 p.m. Emilio asked LaLiga’s director to change it at 9:00 p.m. “Surely with your knowledge and authorization, I imagine,” to benefit those who came from the FIFA date, “says the president of the competition.

In addition, it ends by pulling humor: “And now we have less than 72 hours left between the final whistle of Saturday’s game and the beginning of Tuesday’s semifinal! Let the final be classified to the final! Greetings (will continue …) “

The AFE supports Madrid

The Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) has spoken about the complaints of Real Madrid and has issued a statement in which it is “fundamental that players have at least at least, 72 hours of rest between matches to preserve your health statusboth physical and mental. “

“As AFE agreed in 2020, both with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga, following the health crisis, The minimum interval between matches to preserve the health of the players would be 72 hours“, recalls the association.

The AFE makes it clear that for them “it has always been unnegotiable that players participating in two games a week have a recovery time between 72 and 96 hours“To avoid injuries and deterioration due to fatigue after the game.





With this statement not only supports Real Madrid, they also remember that “Athletic Club and Real Betis will not have the necessary rest either Among its European competition commitments and the matches corresponding to the current LaLiga day, the national competition. “