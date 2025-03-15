On March 1, the Judge of Instruction 1 of Barcelona decided to extend the Negreira case for six more months. He estimated the request that Real Madrid had made, which exercises the accusation, and considered that there were still evidence to practice, so it was necessary to give more time to justice to find new indications of crime or reinforce the existing ones. However, LaLiga presented a letter urging the closing of the case – petition that was dismissed – considering that there were already enough evidence to send the investigated to trial.

In a letter to which you have had access The avant -garde LaLiga emphasizes that only the declaration is missing as investigated by the former presidents of Barça and former director of the club and aims that once these occur, oral trial must be opened.

“The instruction has already fulfilled its purpose. They work in multiple documentary proceedings, ”he says. And as evidence the Treasury report that uncovered the case, reports of the Civil Guard explanatory of the modus operandi, the declaration of a multitude of witnesses, employees and former employees of FC Barcelona and members and former members of the Spanish Federation. For all these reasons, there is already “nourished evidence” to put it in relation to the crimes investigated in unfair administration and sports corruption.

In addition, LaLiga points out that sports corruption is a crime of mere activity and early consummation, that is, it does not need a result to be punished. In other words, it is not necessary to demonstrate whether the referees benefited the Barça to be able to condemn the club and the former presidents for sports corruption, but it would be enough to demonstrate the payments made to Negreira.

So at this point, the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, through the employer’s lawyer, claims to the judge to “end the instruction, indicate the date and time for the statements of the investigated and, once held, the corresponding transformation order is issued,” he writes.

LaLiga’s letter appeared before the judge on February 13 and claimed to hurry the deadlines to be able to quote the investigated and close the case. The request, however, was dismissed and the summons of the investigated, much slower. It was not until last Wednesday that the judge cited next June the former presidents Josep María Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and the exejecutives Òscar Grau and Albert Soler with the wife of Negreira and her son, Javier Enriquez.

The citations of the cases involved in the case arrive two years after the matter exploded. Hacienda said that Negreira charged Barça 7.5 million euros during the 17 years that he held the position of vice president of the Technical Referees Committee. The Civil Guard followed the money trail and concluded that there were three million that went to Negreira’s wife. The questioned members explained that they did not receive calls from the former number of the referees to benefit Barça.