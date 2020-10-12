Javier Tebas has participated in the sports gala of La Gazzetta dello Sport. The president of The league He has reviewed the growth of the competition and has spoken about what Messi’s departure from the championship would have meant.

Financial legacy with Cristiano and Messi: “There will be many players that we will see interested in him if they say that we are losing financial mechanism. The crisis is relative, but the personal crisis belongs to the player.”

Messi and his possible departure. Messi wanted to leave and would have left … He’s a money-making machine. We were preparing to lose the Messi-Cristiano duel and not represent a trauma. Neymar went to PSG. Cristiano went to Turin and Serie A has not made progress as expected. The players are important and those in LaLiga are. The train continues with others. Cristiano and Neymar left and we continue to grow. This is because of the work that has been done. It is not that one player transforms an entire championship. I think that LaLiga at the audiovisual and brand level does not compromise “.

Selling the Classic, Atlético’s presence …: “El Clásico is the source of interest. It is a global meeting place for the entire planet. We did an impressive job like the Super Bolw for the Americans in Spain and around the world. For a League to be competitive it needs three or four who fight for the championship. When there are 20 teams the winner should not be champion with 90 points and the championship will be competitive. With 90 they have lost 24 points throughout the season. The one who is leading may lose against Leganés or Celta. We wanted avoid the 100-point league like Liverpool who had a big difference with City. I hope we keep the balance. “

Real Madrid supporter: “Hiding that you are from a team is hypocritical. My four children are from Madrid.”

Rights management: “Series A is going to grow. We are going to go beyond 800 million euros, that is, we are going to quadruple. It cannot be changed in a sector with television operators such as Sky. Remember that we are paying the best operator of the world. There are countries like Angola that pay 5 million euros. It is a work of years “.

Classic: “I’m not going to go into detail about the market this summer or winter, but what has moved in England is a good sign. Spain needs a very rigid economic control. We will see the next market the figures that exist. At the national level there are Many viewers. At an audiovisual level we are talking about a country with more than 40 million inhabitants and internationally it is expensive because of the Premier League. It is a challenge for the world of artificial intelligence. We have been working on the configuration for five years to get ahead “.

European Super League: “It would have had a negative effect on the League. A Real Madrid-Atlético is seen a lot in Spain and in Italy. The Clásico is a special match and it happens in a single championship. In Europe, the clubs that have proposed this as the panacea economically they have not thought about LaLiga. If they develop their own tournament there will be a lot of audience difference with them. It is impossible for LaLiga to have a huge difference with Serie A. I want a strong League and a strong Serie A better than a European Super League “.

LaLiga organization against COVID-19: “The public is fundamental to the sport. It is essential. What we have done is a strategy to ensure that we can play the games. If the game was not played, economic activity could not be stopped. We fight to solve this problem. sanitary level we work deeply. It is like a bubble that whoever enters has to comply with the protocol, the player must take the test to avoid contagion. If one enters, he should not infect the other. Genoa had 26 infections through the locker room and that is dangerous UEFA suspended the European Championship. In Spain and Italy there are fewer infections and it is difficult to maintain base infections. We are studying a strategy and doing it with a lot of work. “

LaLiga growth in the last seven years under his presidency: “I am proud to be the president of LaLiga. We have grown so much and we have come closer to the Premier League. At international level we are close to the Premier.”

International work: “We have headquarters in 12 countries and delegates in another 40. The entire planet is covered. In order to grow, you have to be with the television operators and make sure that our local tournament is known as much as possible. If they know what LaLiga is, they will buy it. The economic level grows in this aspect and in my first term we have quadrupled the value of television “.

LaLiga in Greenland and Mongolia: “It has been significant, not so much because of the economic sphere but because of the symbols. The local operator did not give our matches in Greenland and it is important that they broadcast LaLiga matches. We know that we have to continue with the digital world.”

Greenland: “They have paid with euros. They have a special status. 70,000 or 80,000 euros. I prefer to talk about symbols.”